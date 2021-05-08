With summer classes beginning on Monday, the vast majority of Florida State's football team will be back on campus after enjoying a brief break following the spring game and final exams.

Newcomers also will be arriving from high schools, junior college and even other college programs. They'll be getting acclimated to the FSU campus and their new teammates and coaches, and they'll even get a head start on learning the Seminoles' offensive and defensive schemes.

But most importantly, at least in the eyes of second-year head coach Mike Norvell, all of FSU's players will finally get to enjoy somewhat of a normal summer together. They'll have the opportunity to lead each other at a time when the coaches are limited by NCAA regulations.

Don't miss out on our great sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!