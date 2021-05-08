 Activities for FSU football team will heat up again this week
FSU football team looks to find 'edge' during vital summer months

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

With summer classes beginning on Monday, the vast majority of Florida State's football team will be back on campus after enjoying a brief break following the spring game and final exams.

Newcomers also will be arriving from high schools, junior college and even other college programs. They'll be getting acclimated to the FSU campus and their new teammates and coaches, and they'll even get a head start on learning the Seminoles' offensive and defensive schemes.

But most importantly, at least in the eyes of second-year head coach Mike Norvell, all of FSU's players will finally get to enjoy somewhat of a normal summer together. They'll have the opportunity to lead each other at a time when the coaches are limited by NCAA regulations.

FSU football coach Mike Norvell addresses the crowd at the Seminoles' spring game last month.
FSU football coach Mike Norvell addresses the crowd at the Seminoles' spring game last month.

The players will push each other to hit the weight room when the coaches are not around. They'll hold each other accountable when it comes to attending voluntary, player-run practices. And they'll learn to appreciate each other's sacrifice during the dog days of summer.

"That's part of the commitment to growth, to improvement," Norvell said on Friday before he and his assistant coaches led a few hundred youths through a free football clinic in Broward County. "There's a lot of sacrifice that goes into being a collegiate student-athlete. Everybody in the country right now is talking about how bad they want to win. You have to go out there and you've got to prove it -- with the work you're doing individually, with the work that you're doing whenever it's not mandated. When there is nobody checking in on you.

"That's where you can get your edge and really set yourself apart."

