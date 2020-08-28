"It's a hard time for all of us. But to be able to come together and to give our players an opportunity to share their feelings, and the coaches ... it was a good meeting this morning. And there will be further action here, probably something here this afternoon as well as just a daily action. Those are the things we can control as individuals, trying to have the best impact on others and doing our part to help better this world."

“To continue to talk about our feelings," Norvell said. "Obviously, there's still acts of hate and injustice that are showing up throughout our country. And we are aware. As a football team, as a program, as a university, those are things that every day we've got to continue to show that our actions are part of the solution.

So he posted a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement Thursday evening on Twitter, and then he held a pre-practice meeting with his team on Friday morning.

With NBA players boycotting three days of playoff games, and with professional and college football teams across the country deciding to protest instead of practice after the events this week in Wisconsin, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell wanted his players -- and anyone else who might be interested -- to know where he stands.

Norvell said Friday’s practice was shorter and lighter than a typical one, and it was mainly focused on special teams.

Part of that was because he wanted the players ready for a physical, intense practice on Saturday. And part was because he wanted to make sure the pre-practice meeting got the attention and focus he feels it deserves.

He added that his social media post wasn’t necessarily for the players' benefit.

“It was being able to use my platform that the good Lord’s blessed me with to share my thoughts,” Norvell said. “I understand that I represent this team, this program. I also represent my family and all my loved ones.

“It’s something I felt was important.”

As was the case earlier this summer when George Floyd was killed while being restrained by a white police officer, protests have erupted following the incident in Kenosha, Wisc., that left another black man, Jacob Blake, paralyzed from the waist down. Blake was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer after refusing to heed the officer's commands.

While Norvell's statement may not have been done for their benefit, the players who talked with the media on Friday certainly seemed to appreciate it.

"At times like this, you see people's true colors, in my opinion," wide receiver Isaiah Bolden said. "And as you can see, Coach Norvell's true colors is -- him and our coaching staff and everyone on this staff -- will stand with their players. Regardless of how other people outside feel. And seeing that is a blessing.

“Having a coach that he has your back, regardless of any negative comments he'll get. He doesn't care. He's with us. He's standing with us. And I feel that's something all coaches around the country should do. Follow in Coach Norvell's footsteps."

While Norvell's comments were well-received by his players and many fans, there also were some on social media who were critical of his statement -- including some who said it would cause them to stop attending games and supporting the program financially.

Norvell said he stood by what he posted and couldn't allow other people's opinions to affect his beliefs.

"I know that any time you make a statement, there's going to be positives and negatives," the Seminoles' first-year head coach said. "I have no control over the response people are going to have to the feelings that I share. But I didn't do it for the response of others. At the end of the day, it's something I believe.

“I hope that people will truly look to the heart of the message of hope, love, of being able to help serve others, and to make this world a better place."

But Norvell also made it known Friday that he doesn’t want to just tweet a few words and then go back to living his life. He doesn’t want his players to solely take a stand on social media either.

“Anybody can tweet something," Norvell said. "Can you go out each and every day and live something that's gonna better this world, impact others, to be a positive influence? To have a positive impact for others?”