Up until this point, college football teams have only been able to hold voluntary workouts, which FSU started on June 1. And those were conducted in small groups without coaches present.

It wasn't a full practice. Those aren't expected to start until early August. But this was the first organized, in-person activity for the 2020 football season.

For the first time since the NCAA shut down spring football practices due to the coronavirus in mid-March, the Florida State football team was able to conduct an official on-field team activity Monday morning.

There was no media access for Monday's activity, but the Seminoles did release a short video on social media (see above).

Precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were clearly in place. Head coach Mike Norvell and defensive line coach Odell Haggins were seen wearing face shields while talking to players. The players had neck coverings that they could pull up over the mouths and noses.

College football teams will be able to work together for a maximum of eight hours per week for the next 10 days, and that will be expanded to 20 hours per week on July 24.

These eight hours can be spent on conditioning, working out or for film study. When the guidelines are expanded to 20 hours each week, they can include weight training, conditioning, film study, walk-throughs and meetings.

Only one hour is permitted each day for a walk-through on the field, and the players cannot wear helmets or pads. They can use a football, however.

