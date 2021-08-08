FSU football team vows to honor Bobby Bowden 'in everything we do'

Before taking the field for practice Sunday morning -- their second of the 2021 preseason -- the players and coaches on the Florida State football team took time to reflect on the legacy and life of legendary head coach Bobby Bowden.

After the two-hour workout under a blazing hot Tallahassee sun, current head coach Mike Norvell said the team has vowed to "honor" Bowden with everything they do moving forward.

The coaching icon died Sunday morning at the age of 91.

"We talked about Coach Bowden and his legacy -- the man that he was and the legacy that he left," Norvell said. "Think about the impact that he made throughout his life. ... He was with us today. He's been limited in all the things he could do physically, being a part of this team and being able to come out and to be on the practice fields. But there's no doubt that today his spirit was with us. ...

"We're grateful for the example of Coach Bobby Bowden. And we're going to honor him in everything that we do, each and every day. Because he helped build this place into something that is incredibly special -- with all of his heart and all of his life. And we're grateful for him."