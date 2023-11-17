FSU football to honor 16 athletes on Senior Day
The Florida State football team will honor 16 athletes in a Senior Day celebration before Saturday's game against North Alabama.
"It was hard. It was challenging," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "The experiences, there were highs and there were lows. They said yes to continue to work, continue to grow, continue to push themselves, a lot of them further than what they probably thought they even could get to."
The majority of the players on this list are redshirt seniors who have exhausted eligibility but a few who have remaining eligibility could return in 2024. (Of note, D'Mitri Emmanuel was one of those players as he took part in FSU's Senior Day in 2022.)
DB Danj Altine
LB Tatum Bethune
DL Dennis Briggs
OL Jeremiah Byers (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)
LB Kalen DeLoach
DB Akeem Dent
OL D’Mitri Emmanuel
DL Braden Fiske
DB Renardo Green
DB Jarrian Jones
DT Fabien Lovett
OL Casey Roddick
LSN James Rosenberry
OL Thomas Shrader (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)
QB Jordan Travis
DE Jared Verse (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify