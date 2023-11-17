The Florida State football team will honor 16 athletes in a Senior Day celebration before Saturday's game against North Alabama.

"It was hard. It was challenging," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "The experiences, there were highs and there were lows. They said yes to continue to work, continue to grow, continue to push themselves, a lot of them further than what they probably thought they even could get to."

The majority of the players on this list are redshirt seniors who have exhausted eligibility but a few who have remaining eligibility could return in 2024. (Of note, D'Mitri Emmanuel was one of those players as he took part in FSU's Senior Day in 2022.)

DB Danj Altine

LB Tatum Bethune

DL Dennis Briggs

OL Jeremiah Byers (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)

LB Kalen DeLoach

DB Akeem Dent

OL D’Mitri Emmanuel

DL Braden Fiske

DB Renardo Green

DB Jarrian Jones

DT Fabien Lovett

OL Casey Roddick

LSN James Rosenberry

OL Thomas Shrader (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)

QB Jordan Travis

DE Jared Verse (listed on FSU's roster as a redshirt junior)

