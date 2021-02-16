The Florida State football team will start September of 2022 with a marquee opponent in LSU, but that's not how the Seminoles are going to kick off that season.

The Seminoles actually will open that campaign with FCS opponent Duquesne on Aug. 27, 2022, according to a release from the Dukes' sports information office Tuesday afternoon.

It will be the first matchup between the two schools.

Florida State's other 2022 non-conference opponents are Louisiana and rival Florida. The Seminoles will play Duquesne, UF and Louisiana at home; the LSU game will be played in New Orleans.

