FSU Football Video Q&A: Ira and Aslan answer questions before Clemson game

Warchant Staff
Staff

In preparation for Florida State's game Saturday at No. 2 Clemson, Warchant's Ira Schoffel and Aslan Hajivandi answer subscribers' questions in this crossover edition of the "Regenade Express" and "Scho-time."

In this video chat, Ira and Aslan discuss the Seminoles' quarterback situation, where we expect FSU to have success and struggles at Clemson and more.

