News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 13:53:16 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU Football Video Q&A: Ira Schoffel answers subscriber questions

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

As the Florida State football team prepares to face ULM this Saturday (5 p.m., ACC Network) and erase the memories of last week's season-opening defeat, Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel takes about an hour to answer subscriber questions in this video Q&A session.

The video chat is hosted and produced by Warchant's director of digital media, Aslan Hajivandi.

Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

-------------

Talk about this with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}