FSU football wide receiver unit striving for, achieving greater consistency

Consistency. It’s what the Florida State wide receiver unit has been lacking most dramatically over the past few seasons. So it makes a great deal of sense that it’s what FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans has been harping on the most to his players this preseason. That constant message has definitely made an impact through the first two weeks of the Seminoles’ preseason as FSU’s wide receivers have exceeded expectations, not that those expectations were exceptionally high. “Instead of the up and down, up and down, you’re seeing more consistency in that room because you’ve got the competition. Guys are encouraging each other as well,” Dugans said. “That’s what you want to see, you want to see togetherness in that room, and that’s what you’re starting to see. Even when guys are tired or their bodies aren’t feeling the best, guys are still coming out and competing. That’s what you see in that room from day to day.



“I’ve been pleased. Obviously, we’re not where we need to be right now, still a lot of work to do. But I’m excited about the opportunity.” For most FSU fans entering this season, it likely marked the first time in a number of years that the offensive line wasn’t the biggest concern surrounding the Seminoles. Instead, the improved depth there led to a greater level of uncertainty about the state of FSU’s wide receiver room. It didn’t help matters that the surest thing of the four wide receiver transfer additions, West Virginia transfer Winston Wright Jr., suffered a severe leg injury in a car accident in the spring and has no announced timetable for his return. FSU hasn’t had a 400-yard receiver in either of coach Mike Norvell’s first two seasons. That’s not attributable to anything about his offense, which has an exceptional track record before his time at FSU. Instead, it’s been an indictment of the wide receiver unit he inherited, one devoid of a player capable of consistently creating separation. That’s the area where Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman has seen the greatest growth from the spring to now amongst FSU’s wideouts.



“Separation, getting open. I can’t tell you there’s a play where guys aren’t open,” Pittman said Friday. “We’re trying to get open for our quarterbacks, making them feel as comfortable as possible in that pocket. Because things break down at times and you’ve got to be on their timetable. I think all that working together and offseason throwing has been helping us a lot. Just being able to be on the quarterbacks’ timetable is what we’ve improved on a lot.” As FSU has fallen off since the end of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure, it has lacked that single playmaking receiver. Only once in the last seven seasons has a Seminole amassed 1,000 receiving yards (1,188 by Tamorrion Terry in 2019). It’s quite possible, maybe even likely, that this streak continues in 2022 as FSU may not have a 1,000-yard receiver on its current roster. Even if that’s the case, though, the depth of the room is undeniably better as the Seminoles have a few wide receivers capable of breaking out any given week. Knowing that’s how things may be in FSU’s wide receiver unit this season, Dugans has worked hard at building chemistry and camaraderie within the position group.



“When you see guys making plays, blocks on the perimeter, it’s contagious. Other guys, they want to do the same thing,” Dugans said. “They want to get praised in the meeting rooms when they see another guy make a play out on the perimeter… “I tell them, ‘One week you may catch 10 balls. The next, you may not catch any. Are you going to be excited for your teammate?’ There’s only one ball out there and we have to be the most selfless position group on this team. That’s what we are training our minds to be, selfless, when it comes to getting to the season.” In terms of consistency, no FSU receiver has achieved more of it this preseason than Arizona State transfer Johnny Wilson. Moving well at 6-foot-7, no one else on the Seminoles’ roster has Wilson’s skill-set. There were concerns about how much he would be able to play right away after he had a very up-and-down spring with a few great days and a few where he struggled to consistently catch the ball. The ups have definitely outweighed the downs so far this fall and Wilson seems ready to be quite the big-play receiver and red-zone threat for the Seminoles this season. Look no further than this touchdown catch from Friday’s practice.



