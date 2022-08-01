FSU football works on situations Monday before first practice in full-pads

FSU took to the field for the fifth time this fall Monday morning.

The team spent half the practice outside under very sunny and hot conditions while the other half of practice took place in the Indoor Practice Facility.

Head coach Mike Norvell said afterwards that he was pleased with the intensity level of Monday's two-hour workout, the team's third practice this fall in shells.

As is always the case in fall camp, the team spent half the morning working on individual and group fundamentals. The offensive line, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends spent the early parts of practice working on base run blocking fundamentals in their respective groups.

The theme of the day in team drills (11-on-11) was red zone offense and defense. The early part of practice featured a red-zone period, where the offense started with the ball on the nine-yard line moving into the end zone. The first-, second- and third-team offensive and defensive units each got one series a piece in this segment of practice.

Monday's practice also featured multiple periods in their inside run drill (9 vs. 7). The team also took place in pass protection and pass skeleton periods.

Offensive lineman Lloyd Willis and Zane Herring have made progress in the pass protection drills as camp has progressed. Other standouts Monday for the offense in the pass pro drill were Kanaya Charlton and Jazston Turnetine.

On the other side of the ball, defensive linemen Fabien Lovett, Dennis Briggs and Joshua Farmer stood out. The offensive and defensive line also worked through two periods of 2-on-2 pass protection and stunt pickup/pass rush period.

After the defense dominated the day Sunday morning, the offense bounced back for a fairly balanced practice Monday. The run game in particular had a lot of success, starting the first 11-on-11 period off with a few successful runs that broke past the defensive line and into the second level.

Trey Benson had quite a few impactful runs, including one near the end of practice. Treshaun Ward scored a touchdown on the first play of the red-zone drill.

Illinois wide receiver transfer Deuce Spann continues to show strides of progress. He was incredibly raw in the spring after only spending one prior season at wide receiver, but he appears far more comfortable this fall.

He had a few consecutive catches Monday, including one where he appeared to drag his foot just inbounds while securing the ball.

Whether Spann sees the field at receiver this season remains up in the air. However, the growth he has already displayed through five preseason practices is encouraging as to his chances of realizing his potential.

After he forced three turnovers Sunday, freshman defensive back Azareye'h Thomas had another interception Monday, jumping a pass from AJ Duffy in 7-on-7 work.

Other players that stood out either in individual or team drills Monday were nickel corner Kevin Knowles and cornerback Renardo Green.

Green, in particular, had a very strong day. He had an impressive diving breakup of a pass in the end zone during red-zone work when matched up against Ontaria Wilson. He also had a leaping interception of Jordan Travis in the end zone during an overtime simulation at the end of practice.

Duffy also got an overtime drive at the end of practice. His possession was not as productive as Travis', which went inside the five-yard line before his interception, but it did end with a made 40-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald.

Speaking of special teams, punter Alex Mastromanno had several punts of 50-plus yards in today's team punt period.

After five practices in no pads or shells, FSU will finally hold its first practice of the preseason in full pads Tuesday morning.

Osceola football analyst Patrick Burnham contributed to this report