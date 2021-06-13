 Updates and reaction from FSU Football's five official visitors
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-13 07:48:55 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU Football wraps up 5 official visits; more prospects arriving today

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Florida State's five official visitors are arriving back on campus this morning to wrap up their 48-hour trips to Tallahassee: There's OL Daughtry Richardson, RB Terrance Gibbs, OL commit Aliou Bah, LB Omar Graham Jr. and junior college TE Anthony Landphere.

Check out our LIVE UPDATES THREAD on the Premium Recruiting Board for the latest news on each of their visits. And also stay tuned for more updates as other unofficial visitors arrive today for the Seminoles' individual camp this afternoon.

Offensive line prospect Daughtry Richardson arrives Sunday morning before finishing his official visit with FSU Football.
