FSU sports information

Primo Spears, who averaged 14.4 points in his two seasons as a collegiate player, has been added to the Florida State roster by coach Leonard Hamilton. Spears has led both Duquesne and Georgetown in scoring during his first two seasons.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Spears led Georgetown in scoring in 32 games as a sophomore. He totaled 22 points on a perfect 9 of 9 shooting from the free-throw line against Syracuse and scored 26 points against NCAA Tournament participant Providence.

“Primo is an extremely competitive player who is a good fit for our program,” Hamilton said. “He’s a proven player who will complement the current players on our roster.”

The Hartford, Conn., native began his career at Duquesne, where he led the Dukes with a 12.7 points per game scoring average.

“Coach Hamilton is an amazing coach, and has created a great culture in Tallahassee,” said Spears. “His desire to help young men like myself is something that was hard to pass up, and I believe my desire to help come and add a piece to the winning culture he has built is going to be unique next season and should lead to us cutting some nets down.”

Spears averaged 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals at Georgetown last season. He totaled his career-high of 11 assists against both Xavier and DePaul while at Georgetown and totaled his career-high of six steals against American.

“Primo has played at a high level and in some tough environments throughout his career,” said Hamilton. “His experience playing against the teams in the Big East while he was at Georgetown, and against the teams in the Atlantic 10 when he was a freshman has prepared him to play in the ACC. He’s a tough, hard-nosed player who is a strong competitor.”

