Florida State introduced Marvin Jones Jr., the first addition of their transfer class, on Thursday night. Jones is the 23rd addition to the class of 2024.

Jones played at American Heritage High and spent the last two years at Georgia.

“Marvin is a dynamic athlete with proven production at the collegiate level,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “He brings experience and a tremendous amount of play-making ability to our program, and he is just scratching the surface of where he can go. I’m looking forward to seeing his continued development in all areas within our program as he forges his own legacy here at Florida State. I’m so excited about not only the player but also the person that is joining the Nole Family.”

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Jones played in 25 games (one start) at Georgia. He has 16 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Jones was a five-star prospect in the class of 2022. He played high school football for current FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain.