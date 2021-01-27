Early enrollees have begun to settle into their new surroundings at Florida State, including a trio who met with local media on Wednesday.

Cornerback Kevin Knowles, tight end Jackson West and offensive lineman Bryson Estes all opened up about their motivation to enroll early, what their first impressions of FSU workouts have been like, and more.

CB Kevin Knowles

- Says he can play either corner, nickel, safety. I know I can play in this defense

- On where he'll play: sounds like nickel and corner but coaches assured him best players will play where they fit.

- On Adam Fuller: "Coach Fuller is my boy"... "Me and Coach Fuller, we're close."

