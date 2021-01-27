Warchant TV: FSU freshman arrivals speak about first impressions of program
Early enrollees have begun to settle into their new surroundings at Florida State, including a trio who met with local media on Wednesday.
Cornerback Kevin Knowles, tight end Jackson West and offensive lineman Bryson Estes all opened up about their motivation to enroll early, what their first impressions of FSU workouts have been like, and more.
* ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of all three interviews
CB Kevin Knowles
- Says he can play either corner, nickel, safety. I know I can play in this defense
- On where he'll play: sounds like nickel and corner but coaches assured him best players will play where they fit.
- On Adam Fuller: "Coach Fuller is my boy"... "Me and Coach Fuller, we're close."
TE Jackson West
- On avoiding social media: credits his mom on helping him stay grounded.
- On how he managed to stay off social and not worry about recruiting stock: "...in the back of your mind you're always going to be worried about (publicity). ... but you let your game show who you are"
- On TE coach Chris Thomsen: not a pressure pitch, said he wouldn't text or call him every day but he did offer to be of help in what in ultimately Jackson's decision.
- Also talked about how he hopes to fit into FSU offense and likes what Norvell does with tight ends.
OL Bryson Estes
- On sticking with FSU despite 2020 on-field struggles: Wanted to stay closer to home and had built a good relationship with Coach (Alex) Atkins and Norvell.
- First impression of workouts: Tour of Duty is tough but I'm going to do my best to build up.
- Position: said center/guard but also said even working at tackle has been discussed.
- On fitting in physically: Feel like the weight room is one the places where I thrive
