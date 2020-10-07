Tate, a high four-star prospect out of Orlando, is able to practice with the Seminoles but cannot play in games this fall, according to NCAA rules.

"He's actually having to take an academic redshirt due to some things from early in his high school career," Norvell said.

Defensive back Demorie Tate , who was the highest-rated prospect in Mike Norvell's first recruiting class at Florida State, will not play this season due to academic reasons, Norvell confirmed Wednesday.

Norvell said the Seminoles knew Tate would have some academic hurdles to clear when he signed, but there was a little too much ground to make up.

"I was really proud of him for the way that he finished his high school career -- especially academically," Norvell said, adding that the talented defensive back is using this time to improve his skills in practice.

Tate was the nation's No. 5-rated cornerback coming out of high school, and the No. 7 player in the state of Florida.

"He's got the right mindset," Norvell said. "Understanding that he's got to improve, he's got to get better for when the moment does arrive. Even though that will be this next (2021) season, he's continuing to try to get better. ...

"Expecting big things as he continues to develop."

Defensive lineman Manny Rogers was the only other academic casualty in FSU's 2020 class. He did not enroll at FSU and instead is expected to spend two years at junior college.

