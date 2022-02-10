FSU freshman DT Bishop Thomas looks to make up for lost time
When it comes to football, Florida State freshman defensive tackle Bishop Thomas says he is all business.
But the New Orleans native, who moved to Orlando in high school, clearly has other passions besides stuffing ball-carriers, rushing the passer and taking on double-teams.
During his first interview with the local media on Thursday, Thomas discussed skateboarding, his newfound love of reading, music, fashion choices and more.
Thomas, who was a four-star prospect in high school, did not play his senior season so that he could focus on academics and enrolling early at FSU.
Now that he has done that -- he is one of 12 freshmen who enrolled in January -- Thomas is singularly focused on getting ready to take part in spring drills, which begin on March 5.
“Oh, I’m ready." Thomas said. "I am getting there, but I am ready. I have got to get my feet up under me; it’s been a while. The grind don’t stop -- it's an everyday thing right now.”
Like all of the newcomers, Thomas is still getting acclimated to college workouts and classes. But he said the transition has been made smoother by the fact that he committed early and was already familiar with many players on the roster.
He made multiple trips to FSU during the recruiting process.
“It’s been the same, because I have been coming here for a while," Thomas said. "Like I come for the games, I hang with the guys. So, I have been around for a minute. Everybody is chill. Coaches have always been the same. They have kept it real from the jump.”
While he hasn't played in a game since his junior season of high school, the 6-foot-2, 295-pounder has stayed active. He said he did a lot of running and working out to stay in shape, and he also enjoyed skateboarding for recreation.
But it's not quite the same as actually playing the game.
"It was kind of difficult, because I love football so much," Thomas said of his season away. "But it gave me time to relax my mind, relax my body. Just touch into my spirit. It showed a lot about myself. How much can I grow?”
When asked how he expects to be used at Florida State, Thomas said he thinks FSU's coaches plan to have him work at defensive tackle and noseguard. But he personally thinks noseguard will ultimately be his best position.
"I've gotta get the double-team," Thomas said, adding that he knows he has a lot to learn before contributing on the college level. "I've got to develop as I go. But right now, I feel good. I've just got to be the best teammate that I can, regardless if I am playing or not. I've got to lift everybody up. We are all coming in to work every day. We are going to help each other."
Thomas finished high school at Bishop Moore in Orlando, but he lists New Orleans as his hometown. And he absolutely loves the fact that he is one of seven Louisiana products on the Florida State roster.
"If you look at it, all of our guys either come from Miami or New Orleans, La.," Thomas said with a smile. "That’s where the 'dogs' are at. The proof is in the pudding. Honestly. We are gonna come show y'all what those 'Boot' boys are like.”
Those Boot State connections played a substantial role in Thomas choosing the Seminoles. He is a former high school teammate of FSU redshirt freshman defensive end Byron Turner, and he has had a longstanding relationship with FSU recruiting coordinator David Johnson.
"It was very big on my decision," Thomas said of his bond with Johnson, a former high school coach in New Orleans. "Obviously, when you make a decision like that, you are trying to see where your family is at. You are looking for a second family. But it is really your first now. He played a big part."
Defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and head coach Mike Norvell played major roles as well, Thomas said.
