FSU freshman DT Bishop Thomas looks to make up for lost time

When it comes to football, Florida State freshman defensive tackle Bishop Thomas says he is all business. But the New Orleans native, who moved to Orlando in high school, clearly has other passions besides stuffing ball-carriers, rushing the passer and taking on double-teams. During his first interview with the local media on Thursday, Thomas discussed skateboarding, his newfound love of reading, music, fashion choices and more.

Thomas, who was a four-star prospect in high school, did not play his senior season so that he could focus on academics and enrolling early at FSU. Now that he has done that -- he is one of 12 freshmen who enrolled in January -- Thomas is singularly focused on getting ready to take part in spring drills, which begin on March 5. “Oh, I’m ready." Thomas said. "I am getting there, but I am ready. I have got to get my feet up under me; it’s been a while. The grind don’t stop -- it's an everyday thing right now.” Like all of the newcomers, Thomas is still getting acclimated to college workouts and classes. But he said the transition has been made smoother by the fact that he committed early and was already familiar with many players on the roster. He made multiple trips to FSU during the recruiting process. “It’s been the same, because I have been coming here for a while," Thomas said. "Like I come for the games, I hang with the guys. So, I have been around for a minute. Everybody is chill. Coaches have always been the same. They have kept it real from the jump.” While he hasn't played in a game since his junior season of high school, the 6-foot-2, 295-pounder has stayed active. He said he did a lot of running and working out to stay in shape, and he also enjoyed skateboarding for recreation. But it's not quite the same as actually playing the game. "It was kind of difficult, because I love football so much," Thomas said of his season away. "But it gave me time to relax my mind, relax my body. Just touch into my spirit. It showed a lot about myself. How much can I grow?”

Bishop Thomas (right) was all smiles when chatting with FSU recruiting coordinator David Johnson during a visit in 2021. (Michael Langston/Warchant)