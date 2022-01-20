FSU freshman Kanaya Charlton a big man with a huge personality

He was one of three early enrollees to speak with reporters Thursday afternoon, and the Brunswick, Ga., product was clearly in his element as he broke down his relationship with offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins as well as his thoughts on being away from home for the first time in his life.

"The man is special, to me," Charlton said with a laugh, when asked about Atkins. "One of the first things that he said to me was, he watched my film and told me that I sucked. That was the first time anybody had ever told me that. Because all the other coaches would try to tell you that you're good, that you're capable of playing.

"But he told me straight up, 'You are terrible at what you play. But I can help you.' And just at that moment, (the relationship) started to develop because that really showed me that he really cares. Because he will tell me the truth, no matter how bad it may hurt."

Charlton, who is currently listed at 6-foot-5 and 355 pounds, said Atkins has talked to him a lot about hand placement and other nuances of the position. Charlton also has been working on his footwork -- with the other FSU linemen -- since arriving on campus on Jan. 5.

When asked about his athletic background, Charlton said he has never played any other sport besides football, and even that had to wait until later in life. He said he originally tried to play organized football in the first grade, but he was too big for the other kids his age.

When asked how big he actually was, he said 5-foot-6 and 155 pounds. As a first-grader.

But while he has a personality that can fill up a stadium, the south Georgia native did say it has been an adjustment being away from home for the first time. Especially since he should still technically be finishing up his senior year of high school.

"My mom says I have charisma," Charlton said. "I still don't know what that means to this day. But she says I have charisma and people gravitate to be around me. And I'm kind of seeing it now, because people, my teammates, even upperclassmen, they come in and want to be around me and have fun and break bread.

"But adjusting to being away from home is kind of hard. Because I'm a Mama's boy, really. I love my Mama dearly. And I miss her dearly, but me and her both know that being away from home and me being out on my own lonesome is going to be one of the best things for me. Because I can learn how to do many things that are going to help me in the future."

When asked about his life goals beyond football, Charlton said he's always had dreams of being an astronaut. Or a cook. He said he loves to cook.

But he also loves football. And he's planning on being very good at it.

He's already the biggest lineman on the Seminoles' roster. And despite not being one of the highest touted members of the 2022 recruiting class, he has some physical tools (quick feet, massive frame) to be a major contributor down the line.

It's impossible to know what kind of impact Charlton will have on the Florida State football team in 2022. It's very rare that true freshmen work themselves into the rotation on the offensive line.

But he' planning on making an impact before he leaves. And not just with his personality. He said he's been working for over a year now on some of the things Atkins wants to see him improve -- areas like hand placement and his hip flexion.

"Being able to have all the power load up in my hips and shoot it all out at one time," Charlton said. "I think those two things are the things I worked on the most, because he told me those would be the things that would separate you from a regular college athlete from a superstar college athlete.

"And that's what I plan on being."

