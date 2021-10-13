FSU freshman Knowles snares starting job, impresses in first big test
Partly out of necessity and partly because of his rapid development, freshman defensive back Kevin Knowles has emerged as a surprise starter in Florida State's secondary each of the past two weeks.
With at least two safeties unavailable for each game, presumably due to injuries, starting nickelback Jammie Robinson has moved to that position, and Knowles has gotten the starts at nickel -- primarily covering opposing slot receivers.
And while he hasn't necessarily been flawless in that role, Knowles appears to have only elevated his status in the eyes of the Seminoles' coaches. Which is saying something, considering how excited they have been about his potential since he arrived as an early enrollee in January.
"Right now, Kevin is one of our best 11," FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson said after Wednesday's practice. "So he's earned the right to be one of those 11 to take the field the first play of the game. He's our starting nickel right now."
Florida State's coaches showed plenty of confidence in Knowles when they gave him his first college start two weeks ago against Syracuse. But having him on the field for the majority of Saturday's game against pass-happy North Carolina was something entirely different.
Not only do the Tar Heels boast one of the ACC's top passing attacks -- as opposed to Syracuse, which has arguably the worst -- but their star receiver, ACC receptions leader Josh Downs, is primarily a slot receiver. Which meant Downs would be Knowles' primary responsibility in Chapel Hill, N.C.
"Not at all," Woodson said, when asked if the coaching staff had reservations about the matchup. "We've got total confidence in Kevin as a staff. He's earned it. And he puts in the work each and every day. So it was not any hesitation when it came to matching him up against their best receiver in Downs.
"He went out, he accepted the challenge, did a really good job, and hopefully for him that was a confidence-builder as well."
Downs had a productive day, as always. The sophomore from Atlanta caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, to add to his already gaudy season statistics (49 catches, 741 yards, 7 touchdowns in six games).
But a closer look at the numbers shows that Knowles more than held his own.
According to Pro Football Focus, the receivers Knowles was covering were targeted eight times on Saturday; they caught three passes for 37 yards. Knowles also was credited with breaking up a fourth-down pass to Downs in the end zone early in the fourth quarter.
And while Downs' receiving stats were impressive, it's important to note that his nine catches came on 15 targets -- that marks his lowest reception/target ratio (60 percent) of the season, and only the second time he has been held below 70 percent.
When asked earlier this week how Knowles performed on Saturday, FSU coach Mike Norvell was pleased to report that the Hollywood, Fla., product is making fewer "freshman mistakes" each time out.
"Great competitor," Norvell said. "You can see his confidence growing each and every week."
Knowles wasn't the highest-rated defensive back in FSU's 2021 signing class -- he was a three-star prospect who flew slightly under the radar until he arrived in January and immediately made a strong impression. And after a very impressive spring, he picked up right where he left off in preseason camp.
"It's important to Kevin," Woodson said. "He understands the process -- and that grind, day in and day out, that it takes -- in order for him to reach his full potential. He's a student of the game. He comes out to practice each and every day with the right mindset and approach. So it's no surprise to me, as a coach, that he's one of the starters right now."
While Knowles obviously has very good physical skills, he and his coaches attribute most of his success to his relentless work ethic and preparation.
"It starts in the film room," Knowles said, explaining that he watches footage of himself to make sure he is becoming consistent with his fundamentals. "It starts where people don't want to be, honestly."
The 5-foot-11, 184-pounder acknowledged that the transition from high school to college has been difficult -- he evaluated his play up until this point as "up and down" and said the speed of the game has been a major adjustment. But as FSU reaches the midway point of the season, Knowles is becoming more comfortable by the day, and he says he has no plans to change his approach.
Even over the next several days, as the Seminoles get some time to rest during the open week, Knowles said his primary focus is on improvement.
"I definitely can't stay away from football," he said. "I try, but it's hard for me. I stay in the film room. I stay on the field. I've got to work. I'm not the type of person [where] I get a break, I sit around. I've got to get better every day. Because that person down the way, that person across the country, he's working. He's getting better than me. So I've got to work every day."
Johnson semifinalist for Lombardi Award
FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who leads all Power 5 football players with 7.0 sacks through six games, has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious Lombardi Award. Johnson is one of 12 semifinalists for the honor, which goes to the nation's top offensive or defensive lineman.
The Georgia transfer also leads all ACC defensive linemen with 44 tackles, and he twice has been named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
The four finalists for the Lombardi will be announced on Nov. 9, with the winner being named on Dec. 8.
