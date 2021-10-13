FSU freshman Knowles snares starting job, impresses in first big test

Partly out of necessity and partly because of his rapid development, freshman defensive back Kevin Knowles has emerged as a surprise starter in Florida State's secondary each of the past two weeks. With at least two safeties unavailable for each game, presumably due to injuries, starting nickelback Jammie Robinson has moved to that position, and Knowles has gotten the starts at nickel -- primarily covering opposing slot receivers. And while he hasn't necessarily been flawless in that role, Knowles appears to have only elevated his status in the eyes of the Seminoles' coaches. Which is saying something, considering how excited they have been about his potential since he arrived as an early enrollee in January. "Right now, Kevin is one of our best 11," FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson said after Wednesday's practice. "So he's earned the right to be one of those 11 to take the field the first play of the game. He's our starting nickel right now." Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

FSU freshman Kevin Knowles breaks up a pass to North Carolina star receiver Josh Downs on Saturday. (Getty Images)

Florida State's coaches showed plenty of confidence in Knowles when they gave him his first college start two weeks ago against Syracuse. But having him on the field for the majority of Saturday's game against pass-happy North Carolina was something entirely different. Not only do the Tar Heels boast one of the ACC's top passing attacks -- as opposed to Syracuse, which has arguably the worst -- but their star receiver, ACC receptions leader Josh Downs, is primarily a slot receiver. Which meant Downs would be Knowles' primary responsibility in Chapel Hill, N.C. "Not at all," Woodson said, when asked if the coaching staff had reservations about the matchup. "We've got total confidence in Kevin as a staff. He's earned it. And he puts in the work each and every day. So it was not any hesitation when it came to matching him up against their best receiver in Downs. "He went out, he accepted the challenge, did a really good job, and hopefully for him that was a confidence-builder as well." Downs had a productive day, as always. The sophomore from Atlanta caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, to add to his already gaudy season statistics (49 catches, 741 yards, 7 touchdowns in six games). But a closer look at the numbers shows that Knowles more than held his own. According to Pro Football Focus, the receivers Knowles was covering were targeted eight times on Saturday; they caught three passes for 37 yards. Knowles also was credited with breaking up a fourth-down pass to Downs in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. And while Downs' receiving stats were impressive, it's important to note that his nine catches came on 15 targets -- that marks his lowest reception/target ratio (60 percent) of the season, and only the second time he has been held below 70 percent.

