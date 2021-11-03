FSU freshman QB Chubba Purdy enters transfer portal

Less than two weeks after seeing his first action of the season, Florida State redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy has entered the transfer portal.

Purdy, a former four-star recruit who was one of Mike Norvell's first recruiting victories at FSU, led the Seminoles to three touchdown drivees in a Homecoming blowout against UMass. He completed all five of his passes in that game for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdy was not seen at practice this week, but Norvell said several players have been dealing with a "bug" that has been going around campus.

***Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***