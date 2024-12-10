FSU freshman QB Luke Kromenhoek to enter transfer portal

Florida State's true freshman quarterback has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Freshman QB Luke Kromenhoek entered his name into the transfer portal on Tuesday morning, confirming with Rivals' Adam Friedman of his intentions to transfer.

Florida State's true freshman quarterback played in six games this past season, starting the Seminoles' final two games of the season. Kromenhoek had 44 completions for 502 yards on 84 passing attempts. He also threw for three touchdowns and two interceptions in the games that he played in.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise considering FSU was Kromenhoek's first offer and he was committed for a long time (nearly two years) before signing with FSU, never wavering in his commitment.

However, the Seminoles' offensive struggles during their 2-10 season and the fact that FSU appears poised to bring in a transfer quarterback this offseason could have contributed to the decision.

With Kromenhoek in the portal, this leaves redshirt freshman Brock Glenn as the only other scholarship quarterback on roster with incoming freshman Kevin Sperry set to enroll in January. Kromenhoek has three years of eligibility remaining, as he burned his redshirt this past season for Florida State.