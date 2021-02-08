Warchant TV: FSU freshman share recruiting, early experiences on campus
A trio of Florida State freshman met with local media on Monday to discuss their impression of teammates, program and their decision to attend
Malik McClain, WR (IMG Academy)
- On being an early enrollee: something he decided to do back as a sophomore.
- On what stands out about FSU, affected his decision: "coaching...and relationships".
Joshua Farmer, DE (East Gadsden)
- On being one of the first 2021 commits: "This is what I wanted...to help get back on top."
- On weight gain and versatility: "I don't consider myself (inside or outside)...I feel comfortable at both."
- Roommates with Dennis Briggs Jr. and Jarrett Jackson.
- Says he models his game after Demarcus Walker.
- On HS coach Corey Fuller: "he's been real important...he kind of changed my life...the way I look at football (is different)."
Joshua Burrell, WR (Blythewood, SC)
- On what the coaches sold about the program: Tradition, national championships, sending guys to the league...top 20 institution
- Says he was aware of South Carolina pipeline to FSU, mentioned Auden Tate as one example
- First month: "very beneficial" to enroll early
- He and McClain are rooming together
- Met Destyn Hill on his unofficial visit back in March, they've stayed in touch about bringing FSU back, referencing "WR U"
----------------------------------------------------
