A trio of Florida State freshman met with local media on Monday to discuss their impression of teammates, program and their decision to attend Malik McClain, WR (IMG Academy) - On being an early enrollee: something he decided to do back as a sophomore. - On what stands out about FSU, affected his decision: "coaching...and relationships".

Joshua Farmer, DE (East Gadsden) - On being one of the first 2021 commits: "This is what I wanted...to help get back on top." - On weight gain and versatility: "I don't consider myself (inside or outside)...I feel comfortable at both." - Roommates with Dennis Briggs Jr. and Jarrett Jackson. - Says he models his game after Demarcus Walker. - On HS coach Corey Fuller: "he's been real important...he kind of changed my life...the way I look at football (is different)."