 FSU freshman discuss state of football program in early 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-08 13:57:23 -0600') }}

Warchant TV: FSU freshman share recruiting, early experiences on campus

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
Director of Digital Media
@AslanHodges

A trio of Florida State freshman met with local media on Monday to discuss their impression of teammates, program and their decision to attend

Malik McClain, WR (IMG Academy)

- On being an early enrollee: something he decided to do back as a sophomore.

- On what stands out about FSU, affected his decision: "coaching...and relationships".

Joshua Farmer, DE (East Gadsden)

- On being one of the first 2021 commits: "This is what I wanted...to help get back on top."

- On weight gain and versatility: "I don't consider myself (inside or outside)...I feel comfortable at both."

- Roommates with Dennis Briggs Jr. and Jarrett Jackson.

- Says he models his game after Demarcus Walker.

- On HS coach Corey Fuller: "he's been real important...he kind of changed my life...the way I look at football (is different)."

Joshua Burrell, WR (Blythewood, SC)

- On what the coaches sold about the program: Tradition, national championships, sending guys to the league...top 20 institution

- Says he was aware of South Carolina pipeline to FSU, mentioned Auden Tate as one example

- First month: "very beneficial" to enroll early

- He and McClain are rooming together

- Met Destyn Hill on his unofficial visit back in March, they've stayed in touch about bringing FSU back, referencing "WR U"


