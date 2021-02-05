Because what Jackson West doesn't have, in any capacity, is a presence on social media. The tight end from Alabama has never started a Twitter account. Or an Instagram account. He doesn't Snapchat either.

But what Jackson West does have -- maybe more than any other incoming Seminole -- is peace of mind.

He doesn't have the most stars of any of the Florida State signees. In fact, he is one of the least-heralded recruits, at least according to the recruiting services, of the Mike Norvell Era.

In an era where high school students are seemingly on their devices non-stop -- sharing parts of their lives with the world -- West has proven to be perfectly content without any of it.

"I've got to give credit to my mom there," West said. "She kind of told me, 'Stay under the radar. Keep your head down. Keep working.' And it's worked out for me so far. I don't plan on (getting on social media) anytime soon."

West, from Huntsville, Ala., is an early enrollee and is listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds on the official Florida State roster. In just three games as a senior, he caught 19 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown.

While Rivals and other outlets listed him as a three-star prospect, plenty of Power 5 programs has strong interest; he had more than 25 offers when he committed to the Seminoles.

When West was being recruited by Norvell and FSU's staff, he said he liked the approach taken by tight ends coach Chris Thomsen.

"I'm not going to be the type of guy to call you every day and text you every day," Thomsen told West. "This is your decision. I'm going to let you make that decision. I'm here to help you out in anyway I can."

Said West: "I thought that was really unique."

And in the end, it worked as West signed with the Seminoles back in December and officially joined the team as an early enrollee in January.

The tight end is grateful for that opportunity. He said this was actually the first year Huntsville High School allowed students to graduate early and leave for college in January. And he jumped at the chance.

West knew if he wanted to compete for a spot on Florida State's two-deep as a freshman, he had to get started as soon as possible.

"I was kind of like, 'Where do I sign?'" West said with a laugh. "Because I just felt I wasn't prepared enough. So, I wanted those extra couple of months to touch up and mold into what they want me to be.

"I felt like I wasn't college-ready yet."

Now, he's getting a chance to get there. He's not only participating in the winter strength and conditioning program with the rest of his teammates, but he's going to start his first college spring practice next month as well.

It's way too early to know if he'll have any sort of impact for the Seminoles in 2021, but he definitely expects to be a much better player because of the early start.

"The body changes a lot from high school to college," West said. "You've got to get bigger, faster, stronger. I think there's definitely a physical aspect to it, as well as getting to know the plays an all that. Getting so familiar with it that it kind of becomes second nature."