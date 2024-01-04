A second member of Florida State's 2023 recruiting class has entered the transfer portal.

FSU wide receiver Goldie Lawrence entered the portal Thursday, leaving the program after just one season in Tallahassee.

A 6-foot, 193-pound receiver, Lawrence was a three-star recruit in FSU's 2023 class out of Sanford (Fla.) Seminole High, the No. 84 wide receiver in the class according to Rivals.

Of FSU's four freshmen wide receivers this past season, Lawrence had the smallest role, largely relegated to scout team work and appearing in just one game with no catches, Meanwhile, fellow freshman receivers Hykeem Williams, Destyn Hill and Vandrevius Jacobs appeared in a combined 23 games this season with a combined 227 receiving yards.

Lawrence is the 16th scholarship player on FSU's roster to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Thursday is the final day non-graduate transfers on the FSU roster are able to enter the portal during the winter period as NCAA rules extend the window five days past a team's bowl game.

FSU transfer portal tracker

