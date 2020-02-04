He said it didn't really matter to him that he was playing against a team from his home state. And when he was asked if he was recruited by North Carolina, Florida State freshman forward Patrick Williams said, "I honestly can't remember." Well, the Tar Heels will certainly remember Williams after his performance Monday night in the eighth-ranked Seminoles' 65-59 victory over the historic power. Williams scored 14 points, pulled down 9 rebounds and made all six of his free-throw attempts in the six-point win. Don't miss out on our great Hoops coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

"Pat is kind of growing up in front of our eyes," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "He was less hesitant. He was extremely aggressive and alert. He played with a lot of confidence (against the Tar Heels). That just shows what kind of progress he's making." Williams missed two recent games -- Notre Dame and Virginia -- with a toe injury. It's probably no coincidence that those were two of the worst defensive performances of the season for the Seminoles in conference play. While Williams is impressive enough on the offensive end, it's what he does on defense that can change games. The Charlotte, N.C., product is listed at 6-foot-9. But he is so quick, agile and athletic that he can stay with guards on the perimeter. And he is such a terrific leaper that he has become the Seminoles' best rim protector. As a freshman. Williams, who spoke with the media Monday night for the first time since enrolling at FSU, wasn't asked to play defense like this in high school. He blocked shots with sheer athleticism, but he was asked to do so much offensively at West Charlotte High that he wasn't exactly a lock-down defender on the other end. That has changed in a big way. And it's a major reason why he's in Tallahassee in the first place. "It was the defensive mindset," the former five-star prospect said of why he chose the Seminoles over Louisville, Arizona, Maryland and many other national powers. "A lot of schools (in recruiting) came and talked offense and what I can do offensively. Florida State was different. ... They were talking to me about defense. I felt like that really stood out to me. "Because there are only a select few guys who can really lock up defensively."

FSU freshman Patrick Williams soars in for a dunk attempt against North Carolina guard Cole Anthony on Monday night. Williams was fouled on the play. (Melina Myers/USAToday Sports Images)