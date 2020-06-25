As a junior, Wren ran a 10.41 in the 100-meter dash -- the second fastest time in the nation. He will run track and play football at Florida State.

The Louisiana native holds the record in his home state for the 60-meter dash and would have challenged for multiple state crowns in the outdoor track season if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida State freshman Corey Wren is one of the fastest incoming recruits in the country.

Wren recently appeared on "Quarantine Football," a podcast hosted by two high school seniors, to talk about his prep career and his decision to attend Florida State.

"I was committed to Georgia," Wren said. "But after Coach (Mike) Norvell got the job here, I felt like it was the best opportunity for me: The perfect offense, with a brand like Florida State, giving me the opportunity to do football and track. It was something I couldn't turn down."

Wren plans to run sprints for Bob Braman's track program at FSU, but first and foremost he wants to make an impact on the football field this fall.

He's coming in as a running back but said he's also working on running different routes as a wide receiver as well. Wren said he expects to be used in the slot at least a portion of the time in Norvell's offense.

"The running back is going to need to play the slot sometimes," Wren said. "So I feel like you become more useful in certain situations, in certain packages. So, I feel like it helps guys like me that can do a variety of things on the field."

That includes returning kicks and punts. Wren will, at the very least, get a chance to compete for those spots when preseason practice opens up.

His elite speed gives him an opportunity to make an instant impact on the FSU offense.

As a senior at state power John Curtis High, Wren racked up more than 1,500 yards of total offense and rushed for over 1,000 yards on less than 100 carries.

He said his track background helps him "be a home-run hit type player." But he knows that if he's going to get a lot of reps at running back, where he figures to start the preseason behind Khalan Laborn and transfer Jashaun Corbin on the depth chart, he'll have to get accustomed to doing a bit of the dirty work.

It can't be all toss sweeps and deep routes. He'll have to run between the tackles and mix it up when trying to protect the quarterback as well.

His position coach, David Johnson, has made that abundantly clear.

Said Wren: "Coach Johnson said, 'Even though you're sitting there 180 (pounds) now, you're going to have to block. There's going to come a point in a game where you have to block. So, you have to perfect that craft.'

"But that's part of being a running back. You're going to have to block. ... And Coach Johnson is constantly preaching to us about blocking technique."

Wren said the other big adjustment he'll have to make at the college level is getting used to making catches in traffic. Out of the slot, he knows he'll have to make catches between the hashes, in tight windows, and he said that's what he's been trying to concentrate on while working out in Tallahassee.

As for track, that's not exactly being put on the back burner.

Obviously, football is the first priority, but he also has goals in his other sport as well. In fact, he said he hopes he can one day compete in the World Championships or the Olympics -- either in the 100-meter dash or in the 4x100 relay or both. As well as playing in the NFL.

First things first, though.

For now, he just wants to make an impact at his new school. With his new coach.

"You put a good coaching staff, a great offense, with a great organization like Florida State," Wren said. "It's hard to say 'no' to that."

