Call it a gamble. Call it a calculated baseball decision. It worked, far exceeding the expectations of Florida State's coaches.

Left-hander Carson Dorsey pitched 8.2 innings, allowing just one earned run, while Max Williams and Daniel Cantu hit home runs as FSU defeated Stetson 7-2 in the opener of the Tallahassee Regional on Friday afternoon. Moments after Dorsey received a standing ovation from 4,153 appreciative fans, Brennen Oxford struck out the final batter to seal up the win.

James Tibbs drew four walks but also scored three runs as the Seminoles won their first regional game at home since 2017 (FSU went 0-2 in the 2018 regional).

Coach Link Jarrett and pitching coach Micah Posey opted to start Dorsey over FSU’s ace, Jamie Arnold, in the first game. And it paid off as Dorsey matched his season high in innings pitched while recording seven strikeouts and issuing just one walk.

Dorsey threw 121 pitches (84 strikes) in his best outing of the season. He had gone six innings in games at Wake Forest (two earned runs, no decision), at Duke (two earned runs, win) and against Georgia Tech (three earned runs, win) in the last six weeks.