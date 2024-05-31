FSU gamble pays off: Dorsey tosses 8.2 innings in regional rout of Stetson
Call it a gamble. Call it a calculated baseball decision. It worked, far exceeding the expectations of Florida State's coaches.
Left-hander Carson Dorsey pitched 8.2 innings, allowing just one earned run, while Max Williams and Daniel Cantu hit home runs as FSU defeated Stetson 7-2 in the opener of the Tallahassee Regional on Friday afternoon. Moments after Dorsey received a standing ovation from 4,153 appreciative fans, Brennen Oxford struck out the final batter to seal up the win.
James Tibbs drew four walks but also scored three runs as the Seminoles won their first regional game at home since 2017 (FSU went 0-2 in the 2018 regional).
Coach Link Jarrett and pitching coach Micah Posey opted to start Dorsey over FSU’s ace, Jamie Arnold, in the first game. And it paid off as Dorsey matched his season high in innings pitched while recording seven strikeouts and issuing just one walk.
Dorsey threw 121 pitches (84 strikes) in his best outing of the season. He had gone six innings in games at Wake Forest (two earned runs, no decision), at Duke (two earned runs, win) and against Georgia Tech (three earned runs, win) in the last six weeks.
And now FSU earns some rest. Arnold will be on the mound for FSU (43-15) against the Alabama-UCF winner on Saturday at 5 p.m. TV has yet to be determined. Stetson (40-21) will face the Alabama-UCF loser in an elimination game on Saturday at noon.
FSU’s bats provided early run support. Williams hit a no-doubt home run over the 20-foot right-field screen (although it would have cleared the old 30-foot fence, too) to lead off the game. It was Williams' 10th home run of the year and gave the Seminoles five batters in double figures in home runs.
Daniel Cantu added an opposite-field home run to left that kept carrying and gave FSU a 2-0 lead against Stetson starter Dylan Jacobs, who pitched for FSU in 2022 before transferring.
Isaiah Barkett had an RBI double in the third for Stetson, but FSU responded in the bottom of the inning as Jaime Ferrer had an RBI single.
FSU stranded five runners in the second, third and fourth innings. And it looked like Stetson would get out of the fifth, too.
But Alex Lodise hit a long fly ball to deep left field with two outs that Stetson’s Even Griffis wasn’t able to track in the midday sun. It fell for a double and two runs scored to extend FSU’s lead to 5-2.
Lodise later added a sac fly as part of a two-run seventh as FSU built a cushion with a pair of insurance runs.
Jacobs went three innings for Stetson, allowing three runs with no strikeouts and two walks.
Now FSU goes into the weekend with the upper hand — a rested bullpen and an ace on the mound.
