FSU gets good news as OL Antavious Woody cleared to join Seminoles

Florida State's 2022 offensive line class just got stronger.

Four-star lineman Antavious Woody, who committed to the Seminoles last summer but did not sign in December or February due to questions about his academic standing, has been cleared to enroll by FSU admissions, two university sources have confirmed with Warchant.

Woody, who Rivals ranks as one of the top 20 offensive guards in the nation and one of the top 15 prospects in the state of Alabama, posted on social media last month that he expected to arrive in Tallahassee in June. He later indicated to Warchant that he was very close to clearing every hurdle to make that a reality.

Those hurdles have now been cleared, according to the sources.

