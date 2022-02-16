Warchant TV: FSU GM Yray on the new age of recruiting, football staffing

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell has worked to not only retool the Florida State roster heading into 2022 but also modernize his staff with NFL equivalent front-office jobs.

High school relations managers, organizational administrators and even a GM -- general manager of personnel -- now roam the halls of the Moore Center in Doak Campbell Stadium.

On Wednesday, newly appointed GM Darrick Yray, who held a similar role at Oregon State University, discussed the roles and responsibilities of the position, his relationship with Norvell and the expansion of support staffs across the country.

Here are running transcripts of those interviews.

Yray's interview is also featured below:

