The Seminoles are up to 20th in the FBS in 2022, converting 16 of 27 opportunities (which includes 5 of 10 vs. Duquesne at home). But on Sunday, FSU was effective on third downs and was able to build lengthy scoring drives of 85, 68, 57 and 79 yards.

Looking back at the last four years, and the third-down conversion numbers were ugly under Norvell as well as the previous two seasons:

Norvell and coaches have often said they need to “stay on schedule” and not get behind the chains with first-down and second-down plays that were ineffective, prompting third-and-unmanageable situations for the offense to convert. This put Travis in a no-win situation while he was still learning and growing as a quarterback and also neutralized an FSU strength, the ground attack.

“We work very hard in practice,” Travis said. “Coach (Mike) Norvell emphasizes third downs on Wednesdays. We do a lot of third-down periods. At the end of the day that’s a great football team, they’re a great defense. I don’t want to take anything from them. But we played hard. It was special.”

With a deeper offensive line as well as an experienced, composed quarterback, the Seminoles were able to overcome struggles in the traditional ground game — setting aside Jordan Travis’ carries, they had 30 rushes for just 101 yards against a tough LSU front — and used an efficient passing game to convert on 11 of 17 third-down opportunities in a 24-23 win over the Tigers.

NEW ORLEANS — Florida State’s offensive failures were often rooted in third-down shortcomings. The Seminoles averaged about 35 percent in Mike Norvell’s first two seasons, and it’s tough when you don't cash in and sustain drives with a low conversion rate on what the FSU staff calls a “money” down.

On FSU’s second drive of the game, FSU faced third down on three occasions and saw Travis drop back and connect with receivers each time. He found tight end Camren McDonald for 13 yards (on third-and-9), and later hit Mycah Pittman for six yards (on third-and-3) and Deuce Spann for three yards (on third-and-3). Travis later faced a third-and-2, keeping it for a 3-yard gain and, two plays later, connected with Ontaria Wilson for a 39-yard touchdown pass.

If ever there was an example of a drive that can build confidence for FSU, while frustrating LSU’s defensive players and its staff, it was ths Seminoles’ 14-play, 85-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock. This drive had four conversions on third down and was the best example of FSU’s success, but there were more in the second half, too.

On FSU’s opening drive of the third quarter, FSU faced third-and-6 at the LSU 49 and Travis connected with Lawrance Toafili on a 10-yard gain. (The Seminoles later couldn’t convert a third-and-goal and settled for a field goal.) But on FSU’s next drive, Travis converted a third-and-10 with a 14-yard pass to Pittman. Travis’ 27-yard touchdown pass to Ontaria Wilson also came on third-and-4 and gave the Seminoles a 17-3 lead.

As the game turned toward the fourth quarter, FSU put together another lengthy drive that was extended by a pair of third-down plays. Toafili picked up seven yards on third-and-2 early on, and Travis had a 2-yard run to set up first-and-goal at the LSU 2. Two plays later, DJ Lundy had a 1-yard plunge that put the Seminoles ahead 24-10.

According to research by ESPN, this was the first time FSU had converted 10 or more third downs against a Power 5 opponent since Florida in 2016 (11 conversions that day). On Sunday night, the Seminoles matched it.

While he was not specifically reflecting on third downs, Norvell spoke Sunday night of how the Seminoles practice — competition and improvement he has seen and how it is showing up on game days.

“Those guys, they're growing,” Norvell said. “You look at the receiving corps today, they came up with so many big plays. We had some missed opportunities, but so many big plays. Third downs. Watching them work on the perimeter, Deuce (Spann) on the short reverse. Those things, those plays, are so impactful throughout the course of the game. And we have competition at receiver. We have guys that have great play‑making ability.

"And when they push themselves throughout each day of practice, when they push themselves through the offseason, they don't run and hide from the competition. They rise up. I think that's what you're seeing in the case with a lot of our guys. We don't know who's going to be there in the moment, but you have to be prepared for it.”