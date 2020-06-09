New Florida State OL commit Bryson Estes @Brysonestes77 sat down with @ChadSimmons_ to go in-depth on his decision to pick Florida State.



Watch their conversation here pic.twitter.com/quyIU7Cb7z — Rivals (@Rivals) June 9, 2020

THE SITUATION: On May 26, McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy offensive lineman Bryson Estes released a top five of Arizona State, Florida State, Missouri, Nebraska and Penn State. Right before COVID 19 hit then United State, Estes took visits to Columbia and Tallahassee, and that visit to Florida State propelled the Seminoles to the top. That momentum continued over the last few months and on Sunday, Estes called Florida State and committed.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "Florida State, and how close it is to home made a big difference," said Estes. "I want my grandparents to be there, for my family to be there, and Florida State makes that possible. "Coach Mike Norvell reminds me a lot of my head coach. He was a big factor. Coach Norvell not only cares about you as a football player, but as a man too. Coming from a christian school, that means a lot to me. "When I visited Florida State, that played a big part in this too. I got to see everything, I got a feel for it there and I started a relationship with the coaches. "I made the call Sunday and told coach Atkins about my commitment. I think he had known prior that I may commit, but I called and solidified that commitment Sunday. I think he knew it was coming, just not when, so when I told him, he was excited and jumping up and down about it. He was yelling and screaming and then told me that he is going to work his tail off to make me the best offensive lineman I can be. "On the visit, I started a relationship with coach Atkins. We have talked a lot since, built on to that relationship and he is a coach I feel can really help me. Coach Atkins is different. He knows how to teach players, he is a coach I really connected with and he is one of a kind for me. "I really wanted an offer from Florida State, so when I got it, that is really when I started thinking about me being at Florida State. I was excited about the offer, and at that moment, I started to think about being there. I am now a Florida State commit and it feels great. The recruiting process is super-exciting, but it is a big relief to be committed now. It was a roller-coaster of emotions through the process, so I am excited."

WHO IT HURTS MOST: Missouri was in this one for over a year and they had Estes high on their board. Head coach Elijah Drinkwitz was heavily involved, the Tigers made him a priority and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson put a lot of time and effort into this one. At one time, Missouri was considered the favorite, but the visits to Florida State early in March changed things. Missouri stayed in this one, and they still could receive an official visit, but Florida State is the winner today.