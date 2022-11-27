Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton felt the holiday tournament in Orlando was an opportunity for the team to grow. The Seminoles leave one of the happiest places on Earth far from happy.

Matthew Cleveland scored 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting and Cam'Ron Fletcher added 10 points and eight rebounds, but FSU suffered another double-digit loss as Nebraska pulled away with a 75-58 win on Sunday night.

Derrick Walker scored 20 points on 10 of 12 shooting and pulled down 13 rebounds for Nebraska (4-3).

FSU (1-7) matched its season high with 19 turnovers against Nebraska, which was picked to finish last in the preseason in the Big Ten. The Seminoles also settled for 3-pointers and made just 3 of 21 (15 percent) from the floor and 23 of 59 (39 percent) from the floor.

The Cornhuskers to shoot 33 of 66 (50 percent) from the floor.

FSU lost to Siena, Stanford and Nebraska by double figures during a four-day stretch of the ESPN Events Invitational.