Box Score: FSU 75, Gonzaga 60

LOS ANGELES -- The Florida State men's basketball team is going back to the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight for the third time in school history.

The Seminoles, who entered the postseason as a No. 9 seed, knocked off No. 4 seed Gonzaga on Thursday night in the Staples Center, 75-60. It marked FSU's third consecutive victory against a higher-seeded opponent.

The Seminoles (23-11) now will face Michigan (31-7) in the Elite Eight on Saturday. The Wolverines demolished Texas A&M in the earlier game, 99-72.

This will mark Florida State's third Elite Eight appearance in school history. The Seminoles' earlier trips came in 1972 and 1993.

FSU was led by Trent Forrest with 23 points and Terrance Mann with 20.

The Seminoles' depth, which played a pivotal role in an opening-round victory against Missouri and a second-round upset of No. 1 seed Xavier, again shined through in the second half. After Gonzaga cut the Seminoles' lead to four points midway through the period, FSU pulled away down the stretch by constantly rotating players and wearing down the Zags.

Florida State controlled much of the action in the first half as well and went on a nice run to take a 41-32 lead into the break.

Sophomore guard C.J. Walker led the Seminoles in the first half with nine points -- all on 3-pointers. Fellow sophomore Forrest had 7 points and 4 assists before the break.

-----------------------------------------

