Florida State will play host to Georgia Tech on Oct. 29 at noon. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

The ACC announced game times for next week's games on Monday:

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College at UConn, Noon, CBS Sports Network (previously announced)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, Noon, ACC Network

Miami at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., Regional Sports Network

Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Pitt at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Note: ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the start time and network of Notre Dame at Syracuse. The game will be at noon or 3:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Oct. 22.

Open: Clemson, Duke

