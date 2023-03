Florida State starting guard Caleb Mills has entered the transfer portal, Rivals' Russ Wood reported on Thursday morning.

Mills averaged 13 points and 3 rebounds in 2022-23. The redshirt junior shot 41 percent from the floor and 83.6 percent from the line but was just 29.4 percent from 3-point range.

He also earned his bachelor's degree and will be a graduate transfer. Mills played two seasons at FSU.

Coach Leonard Hamilton has anticipated it will be a busy offseason for FSU, which went 9-23. Mills is the first departure from the program, and Hamilton has previously said he expected to bring in 3-4 transfers for the 2023-24 season.

