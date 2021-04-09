Barnes, who was named the ACC's Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year, averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Freshman point guard Scottie Barnes, who has been considered a "one-and-done" NBA prospect since he signed with the Seminoles as a five-star recruit, announced on Friday that he is entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

The departures continued for the Florida State men's basketball team on Friday, but this one was the least surprising.

“I can’t say enough about Scottie to adequately describe what a great person he is,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said in a release. “He is the consummate team player who wants nothing more than for his teammates to be celebrated. He is an incredibly team-oriented guy who is more concerned with the success of the players around him than of his success.

"Most point guards have played the position all of their lives; his transition from power forward to point guard has been simply amazing, and I can only imagine what the future holds for him. Scottie checks every box on the basketball court that allows a team to win games. We knew Scottie would be an NBA player when we recruited him; we are even more convinced of the success he will achieve after having coached him.”

Barnes is the third Seminole to announce he is entering his name in the NBA Draft, joining forward RaiQuan Gray and guard Sardaar Calhoun.

The freshman also is the fourth "one-and-done" player under Hamilton in the last six years, following Malik Beasley (first round pick of the Denver Nuggets in 2016), Jonathan Isaac (first round lottery pick of the Orlando Magic in 2017), and Patrick Williams (first round lottery pick of the Chicago Bulls in 2020).

Underclassmen have until July 19 to take their names out of the draft, and Calhoun left that door open when he made his announcement earlier this week. Neither Gray nor Barnes is expected to return to college.

Even before he announced his decision, several reports and mock drafts have listed Barnes as a likely "lottery pick" in the draft.

“From the time I decided to attend Florida State University, I knew it was the best choice for me,” said Barnes. “When I was accepted into the Seminole family, I felt the love immediately. Coach Hamilton and the other specialists and professionals made it a priority to develop me into an all-around player.

“With the support of my family, friends and the Seminole family, I am declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. This has always been a dream of mine and I cannot wait to take the next step.”

Reserve guard Nathanael Jack also is leaving the program and has entered the transfer portal.

---------------------------

Discuss FSU basketball with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board