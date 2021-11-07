FSU, Hamilton land another big man; sixth commit for 2022 class

Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton, who had tapped into his international connections to land a number of talented big men throughout his career, appears to have done it yet again.

Alaaeddine Adli Boutayeb, a 7-foot-2 center who is originally from Morocco but has played for a club team in France, announced on Sunday he has committed to the Seminoles.

He announced his decision on Instagram.

