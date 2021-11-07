FSU, Hamilton land another big man; sixth commit for 2022 class
Florida State men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton, who had tapped into his international connections to land a number of talented big men throughout his career, appears to have done it yet again.
Alaaeddine Adli Boutayeb, a 7-foot-2 center who is originally from Morocco but has played for a club team in France, announced on Sunday he has committed to the Seminoles.
He announced his decision on Instagram.
***Don't miss our exclusive FSU Sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Boutayeb is the Seminoles' sixth commitment for the 2022 class, joining guard Chandler Jackson, guard Jeremiah Bembry, forward De'Ante Green, forward Tom House and forward Cameron Corhen.
Hamilton, who is entering his 20th season at Florida State, has signed a long line of international big men, including Balsa Koprivica, Michael Ojo, Christ Koumadje, Boris Bojanovsky, Solomon Alabi and others.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
------------------
Discuss this with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board