Four-star running back Ousmane Kromah was one of nine 2025 prospects that took official visits to Florida State this weekend. Kromah is one of most highly sought after running backs in the country. And based on what he had to say after this visit with the football program ended on Sunday, the Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell sit in a pretty good spot with Kromah. The Osceola spoke with Kromah about his visit to Tallahassee, where FSU stands with him following the visit and when he plans to be back on the Florida State campus.

"It was wonderful," said Kromah when asked how his visit to FSU went. "They hit everything. I am not going to lie, they did their thing, they did their thing, they did good. They treated me like family in real life." "They got me out of my comfort zone," continued Kromah. "I am a quiet person. Genuinely, when I come around, my face is usually straight, I don't come out smiling, dancing, playing around. It's just like, when I am like that, I feel comfortable, I feel at home. And when I get that, why would I not want to somewhere that gives me that vibe all the time?" He was also asked if he got that feeling from some of the other programs Kromah is considering, which includes Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee and Florida. "The feeling here is different," said Kromah. "The feeling here is a little different than other places. Every place is not going to have the same feeling but genuinely every place, like all the schools that are on my top four, they're going to have the same like family-oriented vibe to it."

Kromah also spoke about what he was paying attention to during his visit. "Really, I don't really come in with questions, I really just sit back and watch, I just try to gauge how the people are, how they interact with folks," began Kromah. "Really to see how close, tight knit they are. It's really just stuff like that. Just to see if they're more family oriented because that is one of my biggest things that I really don't come in with any questions."

Kromah spent some time watching the FSU offense and thinks learning the Seminoles' system will be natural for him. "Oh, I learned a lot," said Kromah. "Realistically, college is going to make me that much better. I swear, I am so ready because they are. I was just in there and I was picking up pretty fast. I was just running, I was in the VR (Virtual Reality) room running some install with Coach Yac (running back coach David Johnson) and it was just like, 'It fits me.' Like everything, I was learning it so smoothly. Like, it's just a good transition and that's why they are still high on my list."

The Lee County (Ga.) product has a good relationship with Mike Norvell and stated on his last visit to Tallahassee earlier this spring that he and FSU's head coach had missed each other. "Oh, he didn't let me get that vibe," said Kromah when he had that same feeling once he got back on campus for this trip. "I was getting called every day until I came here. Yeah, he made sure we talk, we talk all the time. There has never been a time where I am like, 'I can't talk to Coach Norvell.' "