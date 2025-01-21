FSU has found success at home, now seeks to pick up road wins

Going into Tuesday night’s games, there are five Atlantic Coast Conference teams without a league victory in road games: Miami (0-3), Boston College (0-3), N.C. State (0-4), Virginia (0-5) and Georgia Tech (0-5).

Florida State has had the benefit of developing and building success in home games, picking up a resume-defining 82-70 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday and following it up with a 91-78 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

But now the fun begins — and it’s not just any road trip. The Seminoles (13-5, 4-3 ACC) play at California on Wednesday (9 p.m. on ACC Network) in the program’s first trip west since an NCAA Tournament game in March 2019. FSU will stay in California and take on Stanford on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“I could complain about a lot of stuff,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “But at the end of the day, we got to go play those games. And most importantly we have to win them. We want to go and come back with two victories.”

Both games are winnable. FSU is ranked 60th by KenPom, which projects FSU will win at No. 129 Cal (9-9, 2-5) and lose by a point at No. 86 Stanford (12-6, 4-3).

Cal has struggled on the defensive end, allowing opponents to make 53.1 percent of their shots from the floor and 36.5 percent of their 3-pointers. The Seminoles are averaging 85 points per game in their last five ACC games, and they’re fourth in the ACC in field-goal percentage (47.2).

FSU has lost at NC State (in overtime) and at Clemson (by double figures) while winning at the league’s doormat, Miami. The Seminoles also lost a non-conference game at LSU in December.

Hamilton said after FSU’s win over Georgia Tech that he doesn’t like scheduling games to holiday tournaments in Hawaii because he knows jet lag can be a factor. But he thinks the Seminoles are improving of late, citing an increased number of passes as one example. FSU had just 140 passes in the loss at Clemson but the Seminoles had 240 passes in the win over Georgia Tech.

“I think we're moving the ball and accepting who we are a little better, getting the ball to people in certain positions now that we understand our teammates a little better,” Hamilton said. “I expect that to keep growing.”

And it goes without saying, but Hamilton underscored that “defense travels.” What is a strength of the program, with FSU leading the ACC in steals and blocks, could again be a factor in close games.

The opportunity to have an extended business trip should help strengthen relationships, too. The flight west is long, and the coaches opted to fly commercial instead of chartering out to San Francisco. But the Seminoles are looking forward to the games and the experience.

“I'm really excited to go to California with my guys,” sophomore forward Taylor Bol Bowen said. “And obviously we have business to take care of. But at the same time, there's so much fun things, just being in the same room, playing a little bit of video games, playing (NBA) 2K, Madden, CFB (2025).”