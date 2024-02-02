Florida State has extended an offer to another prospect from the Lone Star State. On Thursday evening four-star offensive tackle prospect Dramodd Odoms announced that he had received an offer from the Seminoles. Odoms, who is 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, is ranked by Rivals as the 227th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025 and the 22nd-best OT prospect.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IFdPVyBBZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hCZW5NaWxlcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCZW5NaWxlczwvYT4gSeKAmW0gZXh0cmVtZWx5 IGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBPZmZlciBmcm9tIEZsb3JpZGEgU3Rh dGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvR29Ob2xlcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0dvTm9sZXM8L2E+IPCfjaLwn42iPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9GU1VGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARlNV Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29h Y2htbGluZHNleT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2htbGluZHNl eTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENTd2Fp bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDU3dhaW48L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmVjcnVpdExhbWFyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWNydWl0TGFtYXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT24zUmVjcnVpdHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE9uM1JlY3J1aXRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzI0N3JlY3J1aXRpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDI0N3Jl Y3J1aXRpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTm9s ZXMyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5vbGVzMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZTVV9SZWNydWl0aW5nP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGU1VfUmVjcnVpdGluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL016MHpvbmFvZzMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NejB6 b25hb2czPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERyYW1vZGQg4oCcR29vZnnigJ0gT2Rv bXMgKEBkcmFtb2RkMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9k cmFtb2RkMS9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MzI0NjI3NjI5OTIzOTYyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

The rising senior has offers from a list of schools that also includes Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, SMU and Texas A&M. Please click on the link below to view Odom's HUDL highlights. Dramodd Odoms - Hudl