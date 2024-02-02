Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

FSU has offered four-star offensive tackles Dramodd Odoms, Darius Gray

Patrick Burnham and Nick Carlisle
Osceola Recruiting Writers

Florida State has extended an offer to another prospect from the Lone Star State. On Thursday evening four-star offensive tackle prospect Dramodd Odoms announced that he had received an offer from the Seminoles.

Odoms, who is 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, is ranked by Rivals as the 227th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025 and the 22nd-best OT prospect.

Advertisement

The rising senior has offers from a list of schools that also includes Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, SMU and Texas A&M.

Please click on the link below to view Odom's HUDL highlights.

Dramodd Odoms - Hudl

Florida State also offered Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's offensive tackle Darius Gray late on Thursday. The four-star prospect currently also holds offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Duke, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

He is a Rivals100 member for the 2026 class and is ranked as the 97th-best overall prospect in the country.

At 6-5 and 285 pounds, Gray transferred to St. Christopher's High School for his sophomore season. He is a two-sport athlete, playing football and basketball.

You can click on the link below to watch Gray's HUDL highlights.

Darius Gray - Hudl

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement