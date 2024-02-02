Florida State has extended an offer to another prospect from the Lone Star State. On Thursday evening four-star offensive tackle prospect Dramodd Odoms announced that he had received an offer from the Seminoles.
Odoms, who is 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, is ranked by Rivals as the 227th-best overall prospect in the class of 2025 and the 22nd-best OT prospect.
The rising senior has offers from a list of schools that also includes Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, SMU and Texas A&M.
Please click on the link below to view Odom's HUDL highlights.
Dramodd Odoms - Hudl
Florida State also offered Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's offensive tackle Darius Gray late on Thursday. The four-star prospect currently also holds offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Duke, Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
He is a Rivals100 member for the 2026 class and is ranked as the 97th-best overall prospect in the country.
At 6-5 and 285 pounds, Gray transferred to St. Christopher's High School for his sophomore season. He is a two-sport athlete, playing football and basketball.
You can click on the link below to watch Gray's HUDL highlights.
Darius Gray - Hudl