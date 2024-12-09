FSU has offered UCF OL Marcellus Marshall

Florida State has offered UCF offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall. He is from Morgantown (W.Va.) High, where he signed with Kent State as part of their 2021 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-5 and 310-pound offensive tackle was offered after Gus Malzahn was hired by FSU but before new FSU offensive line coach Herd Hand, previously of UCF, had been named to Mike Norvell's staff.

Marshall was a 2022 First team All Mid-American Conference selection at offensive tackle selection. He transferred to UCF for the 2023 season where he started 11 games and was named a second team All-Big 12 selection. This past season, Marshall played 782 snaps for the Knights. According to PFF stats he gave up 13 total pressures on 357 pass blocking opportunities.