Florida State's prolific passing attack could be down a few pieces for this week's home game vs. Syracuse. News broke Sunday night that wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. was no longer with the program. Leading wide receiver Johnny Wilson sounds questionable for this week's game after suffering an injury Saturday. Featured tight end Jaheim Bell managed just seven plays vs. Virginia Tech due to an injury he was still recovering from. And yet, even if it proves true that FSU is down a few options for Saturday's game against the Orange (noon on ABC), there's optimism within the program simply due to the number of options the Seminoles have. After all, Wilson was FSU's leading receiver last season with 897 yards and five touchdowns. He didn't catch his first touchdown this season until Saturday and FSU scored over 30 points in each of its first four games in spite of that. "I was talking to Johnny, and I would have never guessed that game five would be his first touchdown catch. I would have never guessed that," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "But that's the unique part of having the weapons we have. Whenever the ball is going to somebody or one other person, somebody else is not getting it who's also a special dynamic player." Eight different Seminoles caught passes in FSU's 39-17 win over VT last week. That's the most different pass-catchers for FSU in a game against a Power Five opponent so far this season. Through five games this season, 15 FSU players have caught at least one pass. And that list doesn't yet include Ja'Khi Douglas and Kentron Poitier, who made their season debuts last week after missing the first four games due to injury but failed to record a reception.

"Kentron probably had as good of spring as anybody that we had. Just so much confidence building and it was unfortunate he had the injury in fall camp that he was unavailable in the early part of the season. But seeing him, when he got in there he played fast, especially when Johnny went down. He didn't record a catch but he showed the burst and the route-running that it was good to see. He blocked really well," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "Ja'Khi had a couple missed opportunities there in the game. But what I loved, getting him back out in practice last week, you saw the explosiveness, you saw the play-making ability. Now, building back that confidence there on game day." Norvell did share an update on Wilson at his press conference Monday, indicating there does indeed seem to be a chance that FSU's leading receiver this season (357 yards) doesn't miss any time due to the injury he suffered early in the third quarter vs. VT after catching two first-quarter touchdowns. "This is going to be something that we see as we go throughout the course of the week. Johnny was feeling better yesterday (Sunday) and so we're excited about where we think it can go but ultimately, you take it day-by-day this week," Norvell said. "I thought he did a wonderful job there in the first half on Saturday and really has taken his game to another level just in how he played and what he's been able to do. So hopeful to be able to get him back rolling here earlier in the week." Wilson shared a tweet about his status Saturday night after the game, saying, "I’m straight! Love these boys man! #GoNoles."

Another frequent contributor to FSU's passing attack this season has been South Carolina transfer tight end Jaheim Bell. Bell recorded 10 catches for 151 yards with three total touchdowns in FSU's first four games of the season, but played just seven snaps vs. VT due to an injury he's recovering from.

"Jaheim, he was banged up last week, very limited in practice. I appreciate him and just how he was able to prepare to make himself available. We knew he was going to be a very limited snap count," Norvell said. "Being able to get himself to where he can go out there and play, I respected just the work that he put in and getting rehab, doing all he could in practice. But we knew he was going to be limited." In his relative absence, Kyle Morlock and Markeston Douglas stepped up against the Hokies, combining for five catches for 39 yards and a number of key blocks that helped spring the Seminoles' breakout rushing performance. "Being able to have that core of guys that can attack at the tight end position, it really opens up so many doors for us in what we can do," Norvell said. "Not only in the passing game but also in the running game, creating gaps, creating leverage, different angles to be able to attack with. It was definitely a good thing to see those guys continue to grow." There's been some frustration amongst the FSU fanbase about how Wilson and Keon Coleman have commanded a lot of the passes and there hasn't been enough versatility in FSU's passing game. The pair of receivers each have 20 catches this season, combining to account for 40 of FSU's 96 catches (41.7%) and eight of FSU's 14 touchdown catches (57.1%) this season. Even if that proportion feels a bit high, it's hard to blame Travis considering he's throwing to a pair of receivers who are likely to go in the first few rounds of next year's NFL Draft. And considering where FSU was early in Norvell and Atkins' tenure in terms of skill-position talent on their side of the ball, they surely aren't going to complain about FSU having more viable offensive options than they have reps to go around. "I like to have those good offensive problems," Atkins said. "When I say good offensive problems, that means it's always somebody left out. But in-house, in our own network, we understand it, man. 'It can be anybody's day and make sure you support your teammates.’ " Considering FSU will be facing a Syracuse team that heads to Tallahassee fresh off allowing 442 passing yards to North Carolina last week, there could be plenty of opportunities to go around.