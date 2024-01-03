It wasn't that long ago that there were major concerns about the state of Florida State's wide receiver recruiting.

After bringing in five wideouts in Mike Norvell's transitional 2020 signing class, only two wide receivers in FSU's 2021 high-school class made it to campus and the Seminoles failed to sign a wide receiver in their 2022 high-school class.

The lesser roster Norvell inherited paired with this lack of incoming talent led to FSU having no player amass even 400 receiving yards over Norvell's first two seasons in Tallahassee, something that was a major cause for concern.

Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans patched the hole with transfer additions like Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman ahead of the 2022 season, but that was certainly only a short-term fix.

Considering FSU's last two wide receiver signing classes — especially this year's class — a long-term solution to the early issue.

The Seminoles signed four wide receivers in their 2024 class, all of them four-star recruits who appear capable of making both short and long-term impacts as offensive weapons for the FSU offense.

"We were able to get four receivers that I think are all special talents," Norvell said Wednesday. "And all have different variations (of skills)."

Elijah Moore is the headliner of the Seminoles' wide receiver class. Although he was a four-star prospect when he committed, he was outside the Rivals 250 rankings. When Moore signed with FSU on Wednesday, he did so as the No. 98 overall recruit and No. 22 wide receiver in the 2024 class according to Rivals.

"Elijah, great size, great skill, tremendous ability," Norvell said. "Definitely a dynamic playmaker."

FSU saw that playmaking ability first-hand at its Elite Camp over the summer when he made a handful of ridiculous catches. The No. 2 player from Maryland in the class, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver could very well be the next in a recent line of physically imposing wide receivers who makes a splash in FSU's offense.

"Elijah, he looked at the blueprint we had with using larger receivers. He looked and saw the production our guys had like Johnny and Keon, those guys. Being a larger receiver himself, he saw that he wanted to be a part of that because he knows how they use larger receivers," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "Also coming from all the way up in Maryland, I think he wanted to get a little bit of that warm weather, too. I'm glad he's down here because he came to the Elite Camp and he was unreal. That caught everybody's eye."

Lawayne McCoy is not far behind Moore as the No. 127 overall recruit and No. 28 wide receiver in the class. The Miami Central High product turned heads when he committed to FSU over Miami back in April, but he locked in with the Seminoles even though many assumed he would end up a Hurricane.