FSU has totally revamped the future of its WR room over last two classes
It wasn't that long ago that there were major concerns about the state of Florida State's wide receiver recruiting.
After bringing in five wideouts in Mike Norvell's transitional 2020 signing class, only two wide receivers in FSU's 2021 high-school class made it to campus and the Seminoles failed to sign a wide receiver in their 2022 high-school class.
The lesser roster Norvell inherited paired with this lack of incoming talent led to FSU having no player amass even 400 receiving yards over Norvell's first two seasons in Tallahassee, something that was a major cause for concern.
Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans patched the hole with transfer additions like Johnny Wilson and Mycah Pittman ahead of the 2022 season, but that was certainly only a short-term fix.
Considering FSU's last two wide receiver signing classes — especially this year's class — a long-term solution to the early issue.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers in their 2024 class, all of them four-star recruits who appear capable of making both short and long-term impacts as offensive weapons for the FSU offense.
"We were able to get four receivers that I think are all special talents," Norvell said Wednesday. "And all have different variations (of skills)."
Elijah Moore is the headliner of the Seminoles' wide receiver class. Although he was a four-star prospect when he committed, he was outside the Rivals 250 rankings. When Moore signed with FSU on Wednesday, he did so as the No. 98 overall recruit and No. 22 wide receiver in the 2024 class according to Rivals.
"Elijah, great size, great skill, tremendous ability," Norvell said. "Definitely a dynamic playmaker."
FSU saw that playmaking ability first-hand at its Elite Camp over the summer when he made a handful of ridiculous catches. The No. 2 player from Maryland in the class, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver could very well be the next in a recent line of physically imposing wide receivers who makes a splash in FSU's offense.
"Elijah, he looked at the blueprint we had with using larger receivers. He looked and saw the production our guys had like Johnny and Keon, those guys. Being a larger receiver himself, he saw that he wanted to be a part of that because he knows how they use larger receivers," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "Also coming from all the way up in Maryland, I think he wanted to get a little bit of that warm weather, too. I'm glad he's down here because he came to the Elite Camp and he was unreal. That caught everybody's eye."
Lawayne McCoy is not far behind Moore as the No. 127 overall recruit and No. 28 wide receiver in the class. The Miami Central High product turned heads when he committed to FSU over Miami back in April, but he locked in with the Seminoles even though many assumed he would end up a Hurricane.
"I think he's one of the most electric players in the country. Definitely one of the best players in the state," Norvell said of McCoy. "One of the best players down in South Florida, just really a special talent and somebody that I think is going to bring a dynamic ability into what we can do and how we can utilize him."
Added Atkins, "He can play any skill position on the field. DB, corner, wide receiver, running back. You can put him wherever, he''ll be a competitor so I'm fired up to have him in the class."
Camdon Frier is one of the longest-tenured 2024 FSU signees, committing to the Seminoles all the way back in January 2022. Frier's dad, Matt, was also a wide receiver at FSU, ending his collegiate career with the program's first national championship in 1993.
"Camdon is the old man of the group, I call him. He's probably been committed the longest, he cares. Sometimes he walks in and I think he is his dad because of his personality," Atkins said. "Dynamic speed, competitor, can catch the ball. Fought through some adversity, through injury. I can't wait for him to showcase himself."
But Camdon was recruited for far more than just his last name. He's definitely impressed the FSU staff with his potential as a slot wide receiver.
"That name is special here at Florida State, with his dad, his uncle, the legacies they left. And now Camdon is going to get an opportunity to come forge his own path," Norvell said. "He's got game-changing speed in how he runs, the ability, the potential of what he's going to bring."
And last but certainly not least is four-star wide receiver BJ Gibson. Classified by Rivals as the No. 9 athlete in the 2024 class, the Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County High product committed to the Seminoles the day of their spring game in April and never wavered in his pledge.
After committing, he flashed some remarkable playmaking ability and potential while working out at FSU's Elite Camp over the summer.
"Definitely a special player with how he can change the game. He's so very versatile," Norvell said of Gibson. "A two-sport star that I really believe is going to be able to really add a different dynamic and element to this offense."
If the many promising moments both on the practice field and in games we saw from 2023 true freshman wideouts Hykeem Williams, Vandrevius Jacobs and Destyn Hill this year are any indication, we could see this talented group of 2024 wideout signees similarly hit the ground running.
Playing time will certainly be up for grabs with FSU losing its top two receivers in Keon Coleman and Wilson, who combined for 1,275 yards and 13 touchdown catches this season.
The good news for FSU is it will have plenty of options. Between the last two recruiting classes, FSU has added seven total blue-chip wide receiver prospects if you include Hill, who signed in the 2021 class but didn't arrive until this past summer ahead of the 2023 season.
That's one of the more staggering examples in recent FSU football history of turning a negative into a positive now and going forward. It bodes well for an offense that will be replacing a lot of key pieces in 2024.
