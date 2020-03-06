Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU football spring transformation in weight room
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell rattled off the impressive gains made in the weight room by several upperclassman as reason for his enthusiasm to start the spring season on Saturday. Emmett Rice, Tamorrion Terry an Baveon Johnson were singled out for their progress
Norvell says Emmett Rice has gained 18 pounds. Tamorrion Terry has gained 16 pounds.— Warchant.com (@Warchant) March 6, 2020
Baveon Johnson has lost 15 pounds.
More than 30 players have either gained or lost 10 pounds in the right direction.
