Warchant TV: Norvell on FSU football spring transformation in weight room

Aslan Hajivandi
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell rattled off the impressive gains made in the weight room by several upperclassman as reason for his enthusiasm to start the spring season on Saturday. Emmett Rice, Tamorrion Terry an Baveon Johnson were singled out for their progress

