FSU practiced for 26 periods on Thursday as they tune up for their first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday. Norvell plans to allow special teams to compete for spots while the main focus will be putting the team in a variety of challenging looks to raise situational awareness. Key themes from his post-practice press conference:

- Not a heavy installation day, focus was short yardage and physicality as Saturday's scrimmage looms.

*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of Thursday interviews with Norvell, DEs coach John Papuchis, players

*AND SEE: Live practice notes, observations

- Jarrian Jones, who had an interception in 11-on-11, is someone who has added quality weight and is making strides.

- Chubba Purdy was not at practice and Norvell says the focus for Purdy the remainder of the spring will be rehab so that he's ready for summer conditioning.

***Spring practice promo: 50% off + $25 Garnet & Gold eCard with new subscription***