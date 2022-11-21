Florida State let a big lead evaporate. But this time the game did not slip away.

Just days after an 18-point lead against Florida was quickly erased in the second half, Cam’Ron Fletcher scored a career-high 23 points and the Seminoles held off Mercer for an 81-72 win on Monday night. Fletcher shot 9 of 12 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds as the Seminoles picked up their first victory of the 2022-23 season.

FSU was able to use more of its depth, giving freshmen Chandler Jackson and De'Ante Green more minutes in their first extensive playing time of the season.

"Our guys played with a little more energy consistently because I think they knew they could come out of the game and start developing a rotation," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "... I was glad to see us create shots for each other."

Matthew Cleveland had 12 of his season-high 18 points in the second half, while Naheem McLeod added eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks and logged a whopping 31 minutes of playing time.

"He's someone that is freakishly athletic for his height," Cleveland said of McLeod. "Moves well, long wingspan. He's really a freak of nature. You see today how he can really help us."

The Seminoles had a season-high 11 blocks.

FSU had opened 0-4 for the first time since the 1959-60 season.

But on Monday, the Seminoles looked better — albeit against a team ranked 170th in the KenPom.com rankings. The Seminoles won the rebounding edge 40-32 and limited the turnovers to just seven, although they were just 18 of 25 (72 percent) from the free-throw line and missed often in the game’s final moments.

Still, FSU shot 28 of 60 (46.7 percent) from the floor and made 7 of 15 (46.7 percent) of its 3-point attempts.