For the fifth straight week, the Florida State football team is holding steady in this week's updated polls.

The Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 in ACC) remain the fourth-ranked team in the updated USA Today Coaches poll which was released Sunday afternoon after FSU won 24-7 at Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon.

The top five in the poll actually remained exactly the same from last week with Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State still ahead of the Seminoles and Washington still right behind the Seminoles at No. 5 despite their road win at USC Saturday evening.

Next up for the Seminoles is their ACC finale against rival Miami next Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.