FSU sports information

Florida State will play 17 homes games – including games at the Donald L. Tucker Center against North Carolina (Jan. 27), Virginia (Feb. 10), Duke (Feb. 17), and Miami (March 9) -- as the ACC released the conference basketball schedule for each of the 15 league members.

The Seminoles begin ACC play at North Carolina (Dec. 2) and play three consecutive conference home games against Georgia Tech (Jan. 3), Virginia Tech (Jan. 6), and Wake Forest (Jan. 9) to start conference play.

FSU's home schedule includes seven non-conference games, including the season-opener against Kennesaw State (Nov. 10). The Seminoles play 10 ACC home games beginning with their contest against the Yellow Jackets (Jan. 3) to begin the conference schedule at home.

Beginning with Kennesaw State, the Seminoles play host to Central Michigan (Nov. 13), Georgia in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge (Nov. 29), SMU (Dec. 16), North Florida (Dec. 19), Winthrop (Dec. 22), and Lipscomb (Dec. 30) on their home non-conference schedule. Florida State plays host to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest in three straight ACC games at home followed by Clemson (Jan. 20), North Carolina, Virginia, Duke, Boston College (Feb. 20), NC State (Feb. 27) and Miami on their conference slate in Tallahassee.

It marks the first time the Seminoles will play host to North Carolina and Duke in the same season since the 2012-13 season. The Seminoles play host to each of the four Tobacco Road teams (Duke, North Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest), also for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

“The ACC is and will always be the strongest conference for men’s basketball in the nation,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “We feel we have assembled a schedule that will challenge our players to improve throughout the season. The non-conference games in November and December will prepare us for our conference schedule.

“We like our conference schedule because it gives our fans many opportunities to see the best teams in the ACC throughout the season. We play six of our ACC home games on Saturday, with nine of our 10 ACC homes games beginning at 7:00 or earlier. We know that the support of our great fans has made the Tucker Center an exceedingly difficult place to play for our ACC opponents.”

Hamilton’s talented veteran group of upperclassmen not only added a year of development to their resumes, but they, too, earned playing time against the nation’s toughest competition. Graduate students, redshirt seniors and seniors are now the prevalent class designations on Florida State’s 2023-24 roster. Darin Green (fifth year) finished as one of three players in the ACC with 90 or more 3-point field goals made and averaged 34.1 minutes played per game. Cam’Ron Fletcher (10.8 ppg and 7.5 rpg) was well on his way to an All-ACC type of season before injuring his knee on December 3 at Virginia and missing the remainder of the season. Jaylan Gainey (sixth-year, 65 career games played) missed the entire 2022-23 season. He is a two-time Ivy League Defender of the Year.

Josh Nickelberry (87 career games) is a graduate student who has played two seasons in the ACC at Louisville (2019-20, 2020-21) and who averaged in double figure scoring in the last two seasons (10.7 ppg) at La Salle. Jamir Watkins (third year) is a transfer from VCU who has played in 61 career games and who helped the Rams to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. He has scored in double figures in 26 games during the first three years of his career.

The ACC Tournament is March 12-16 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Seminoles won the ACC Championships in 2012 and 2020.

Season tickets are now on sale. Seminole fans interested in purchasing tickets for all home regular season games at the Donald L. Tucker Center can learn more here, or are encouraged to call the Florida State Ticket Office at 1-888-FSU-NOLE. Single game tickets go on sale in November.