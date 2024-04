The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Deng averaged 10 points and 4.2 rebounds as a freshman in 2023-24.

"Let's get it!" Deng said in a graphic announcing his commitment on Twitter.

Deng was a three-star prospect coming out of high school before choosing Hampton.

FSU returns just three scholarship players for 2024-25 in Jamir Watkins, Chandler Jackson and Taylor Bowen.

There's plenty of work to do in the portal, but Deng brings an interior presence and joins a trio of freshmen in forward AJ Swinton, guard Daquan Davis and forward/center Christian Nitu.