Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton has named Jake Morton to his staff as an assistant coach as he brings the experienced coach back to the ACC where he both played (1989-93) and coached (2008-11) at the University of Miami. Morton helped lead the Hurricanes to three consecutive 20-win seasons and to three postseason appearances – including the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Morton comes to Florida State from East Carolina where he was an assistant coach for the Pirates in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He helped the Pirates to 31 wins in the last two seasons at the American Athletic conference school.

“Jake Morton brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team,” said Hamilton. “He has a full understanding of our offensive and defensive schemes, and he will immediately have a major impact on our basketball team. Our players are going to love his work ethic, how well he relates to them, and his ability to teach the game of basketball.”

Prior to his two-year tenure at East Carolina, Morton was an assistant coach at Jacksonville State for four of the Gamecocks’ best seasons in program history. He helped the 2021-22 Jacksonville State squad to a 21-11 record, the Atlantic Sun Conference regular season title, and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks averaged 20 wins per year with Morton on its staff, and twice established the single-season record for the program's Division I single-season wins mark.

Morton played for Hamilton during the four years of his playing career and graduated from Miami in 1993. As a player for the Hurricanes, he scored 909 points, totaled 245 rebounds and 194 assists. When he completed his career at Miami, he ranked ninth in Miami history in 3-point shots made (136), 10th in 3-point shots attempted (390), and 14th in career 3-point field goal percentage (.349).

As a sophomore during the 1989-90 season, Morton recorded a team-high 45 steals while averaging 11.0 points per game. That same season, he garnered the team’s “Hustle Award” at the end of the season – an honor he would earn again following the 1991-92 season – and was named the team’s defensive player of the year three separate times.

Following his playing career at Miami, Morton played professionally in Israel for six years.

Morton has been a successful assistant coach at Bowie State (2000), St. Francis (Pa.) (2001-04), James Madison (2005-07), Miami (2008-11), Western Kentucky (2012-13), Coppin State (2015-16), Jacksonville State (2017-21) and East Carolina (22-24).

“I am elated and honored to have the opportunity to work alongside a Hall of Fame coach in Coach Hamilton,” said Morton. “Having the opportunity to play for him and to have him as a role model in my life for the last 36 years has been an absolute a-plus advantage for me in navigating my way through the world of college basketball. I am honored to have this opportunity to work with Coach Hamilton and his staff.”

Michel Schwartz, the Head Coach at East Carolina was sorry to see Morton leave his staff.

“Jake is one of the very best basketball minds and relationship builders that I have ever been around,” said Schwartz. “As dynamic as Jake is as a coach, he is an even better person. Jake has been instrumental in establishing and building our culture here the last two years. His experience, his ability to connect with players, and his unwavering, positive approach to everything he does made a huge impact on our program.”