FSU Hoops makes it official, announces hiring of assistant R-Jay Barsh

The Florida State men's basketball team has filled the coaching vacancy left by the departure of longtime assistant Charlton Young.

Here is the release from FSU:

R-Jay Barsh, a veteran with more than 15 years of coaching experience, has been named an assistant basketball coach at Florida State by Head Coach Leonard Hamilton.

Barsh was an assistant coach at Boise State the past three seasons where he helped lead the Broncos to the 2022 NCAA Tournament as they set program records for total wins (27), conference wins (15), and consecutive wins (14) on their way to winning the Mountain West regular-season title outright and capturing the Mountain West Tournament championship.

Boise State became just the fifth team in the history of the Mountain West Conference to win both the outright regular season championship and the conference tournament championship in the same season in 2022. Barsh was an assistant coach at Boise State in each of the past three seasons as the Broncos averaged 22.0 wins per season.

On the strength of its sensational season, Boise State earned a No. 8 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Barsh also helped Boise to the quarterfinals of the NIT in 2021.

“R-Jay Barsh is a perfect fit at the perfect time for our basketball program,” said Hamilton. “His abilities – in both recruiting and coaching – will fit right in step with our staff, and especially with our players. R-Jay’s ability to relate to players is an extension of our culture, which allows us to continue building our NewBlood brand. The one thing about R-Jay that really excites me is that he has head and assistant coaching experience. The perspective that comes from performing at a high level in both seats on the bench only extends that dimension among our staff.”

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***